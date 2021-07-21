ELKTON, MD — Stephanie Elaina Edwards, age 29, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Born in Newark, Delaware on August 11, 1991, she was the daughter of James Edwards and Lisa Traurig Edwards.
A graduate of Elkton High School, Ms. Edwards had been a waitress at Elkton Diner.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her children, Journee and Jaxson; siblings, Benjamin Edwards, Elkton, MD and Natalie Edwards, Dover, DE; maternal grandmother, Carol Traurig; and paternal grandmother, Wilma Edwards.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
