CONOWINGO — Stanley A. Mengel, 73, of Conowingo, Maryland, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 in Christiana Hospital, Newark, Delaware.
Born in Windsor Twp., he was the son of the late Arlan C. and Dorothy A. (Bubbenmoyer) Mengel. Stanley was a 1966 graduate of Hamburg Area High School. He received an Associate's Degree from Goldey Beacom College, Wilmington, DE; and a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Elizabethtown College, Elizabethtown, PA. Stanley worked as an Accountant and most recently as a Realtor. He attended West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, Colora, MD.
Stanley is survived by his children: Daniel R. Mengel, husband of Jenny (Bowman), Newark, DE; Shaun E. Mengel, husband of Dana (Kinder), Fallston MD; and Tina M. (Mengel), wife of Patrick Chayer, Colora, MD; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm from West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora, MD 21917. Burial will be held on Monday, December 27 at 11:00 am in Zion's Cemetery, Hamburg, PA. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
