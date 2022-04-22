PERRYVILLE — Stacey Marie Lines, age 46, of Perryville, MD, was called home on April 16th. Born May 19, 1975 to John F. Lines and Holly L. Lines Merchant.
Stacey was a homemaker. The love of her life were her 2 sons. She was so proud of them. Nothing made her happier than to hear people speak well of her boys.
Stacey is survived by her sons, Dante A. Lines and Trevon Johnson of Perryville, MD; mother, Holly L. Merchant of Perryville, MD; brother, John Lines of Perryville, MD; sisters, Kristian Lunz of Halethorpe, MD, and Karen Dahler of Baltimore, MD. Stacey held a special place in her heart for her aunt, Nancy Trego.
Stacey was preceded in death by her father, John F. Lines; maternal grandparents, Harry and Ruth Trego; paternal grandparents, Jacques and Sarah Lines; sister, Sarah Hanniffee; and many aunts, uncles and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A celebration of life for all family and friends will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, 2 PM until 4 PM, at the Susquehanna America Legion Post No. 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville, MD. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
