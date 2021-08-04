RISING SUN — Sophia Rose Meulenberg, 4, of Rising Sun, MD, beloved youngest daughter, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Sophia was born on March 8, 2017. We know she is safe in the arms of Jesus. She is survived by her parents, Arthur and Karen Meulenberg, 5 brothers and 3 sisters: Connor, Olivia, Dirk, Julianna, Henry, Ava, Hans, and Thomas, all of Rising Sun, MD. Maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Brubaker of Myerstown, PA. Paternal Grandmother, Bethany Meulenberg of Rising Sun, MD. Paternal Great Grandmother, Doris Snyder of Rising Sun, MD. She was preceded in death by her brother, Adrian, and paternal grandfather, Dirk. The funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, August 7th, at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane Port Deposit, MD 21904. Friends may call at the church Friday from 5-8 pm and on Saturday from 9-10 am for a viewing. Interment will be in the Quaker Cemetery on Rosebank Road and Brick Meetinghouse Rd Rising Sun, MD. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Ruffenach Funeral Home Oxford, PA. 610-932-2277
To plant a tree in memory of Sophia Meulenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
