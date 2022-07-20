GERMANY — Sondra D. Campbell, "Sandi", age 56, of Elkton, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1966, in Germany to Richard Merle Sanford and Marilyn (Seaser) Sanford.
GERMANY — Sondra D. Campbell, "Sandi", age 56, of Elkton, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1966, in Germany to Richard Merle Sanford and Marilyn (Seaser) Sanford.
Sandi enjoyed cross stitching, painting with a twist, and loved to bake. She entered many of her famous desserts and recipes at the Montgomery County Fair and won numerous ribbons. She was interested in crime novels and movies, and was always ready to play the exciting game, Bunco with her girlfriends. She was a huge country music fan and loved anything and everything Elvis. When her daughter Katie was involved with Girl Scouts, Sandi became a Brownie Leader and followed her up their ranks. She loved sports and her favorite teams were: The Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitols and when it came to football, she rooted for any team that Bill Parcel was coaching. Some of her favorite things were giraffes, flamingos, and anything with polka dots. Her family and friends nick named her "Jell-O Queen" because they could always count on her to provide theme molded Jell-O at parties.
Sandi is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Neil Campbell; children: Jonathan Campbell (Courtney), Katherine Campbell and Victoria "August" Campbell; parents: Richard and Marilyn Sanford; siblings: Debra Goodey (Jeff), Noel Butler, Rick Ross, and Mary Ross-Tarkington (Billy); granddaughter McKenzie; and many nieces and nephews.
Sandi was preceded in death by her biological father, Stafford David Miller.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 5-7 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. A celebration of Sandi's life will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Family and friends may begin visiting at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "National Kidney Foundation" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
