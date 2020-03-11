NORTH EAST — Somyalata Dongre, 65 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Born in Amravati, M.S. India, on June 17, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Uttamrao and Elvina (Eleazar) Sawang.

Mrs. Dongre worked as a Registered Nurse in India and a CNA at Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton, MD. She was a longtime supporter of Children’s Fellowship of India.

Survivors include her husband: Philip V. Dongre; their children: James P. Dongre and Jessica S. P. Dongre, both of Philadelphia, PA; and a sister: Ujjwala Dhanorkar of Nasik, M.S. India.

Funeral service, conducted by Dr. John Smith, will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sandy Cove Ministries, 60 Sandy Cove Road, North East, MD. There will be a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Lunch will follow the service.

Interment will be at 2:30 pm on Thursday in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.

The family requests no flowers. Instead please consider making a donation in Somyalata’s memory to the Children’s Fellowship of India, Inc., in care of the funeral home.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sandy Cove Ministries
60 Sandy Cove Road
North East, MD 21901
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
11:00AM
Sandy Cove Ministries
60 Sandy Cove Road
North East, MD 21901
Mar 12
Interment
Thursday, March 12, 2020
2:30PM
Rose Bank Cemetery
Brick Meeting House Road
Rising Sun, MD 21911
