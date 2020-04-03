Sidonia M. LaMonica (Bolecek)

ELKTON — Sidonia M. (Bolecek) LaMonica, 96 of Elkton, MD, passed away at home Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Born in Coaldale, PA, on June 22, 1923, she was the daughter of the late John and Bernadine (Fatskovic) Bolecek.
After graduating high school Sidonia took a bus to Elkton, Maryland and got a job at Triumph Explosives during WWII. This is where she met her love, Vincent J. LaMonica.
She saved enough to go to nursing school and in 1949 graduated from Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia, PA), first in her class. After graduation, she married Vincent where they resided in North East and later in Elkton. In 1960, she headed the Civil Defense at the time of the plane crash in Elkton, MD.
Sidonia worked as a nurse at Union Hospital and then private duty after having her children. She was also involved with Boy Scouts of America as a Cub Scout den Mother for many years. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
She was married to Vincent for 62 wonderful years and retired from nursing in her 70’s.
She is survived by her children: Anthony V. LaMonica, Concetta R. LaMonica Groves (Michael) and John S. LaMonica (Clelia); grandchildren: John McGowan LaMonica (Amanda) and Clelia Rose LaMonica Pierce (Michael); and great grandchildren: Clelia Robin Pierce and John Christopher LaMonica.
Private services will be held at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.