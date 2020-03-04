NORTH EAST — Age 74, passed away February 27, 2020.
Born July 25, 1945 in Morgantown, WV, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Irene (nee Gyorko) Buell.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Cremation Service of DE
