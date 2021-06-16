CONOWINGO, MD — Shirley Ruth Kilby of Conowingo, MD, age 83, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. Shirley was born on November 11, 1937 in War, WV to the late James Honaker and Keichla Ferran (Graham) Honaker.
Shirley was an avid fitness enthusiast and worked as a fitness instructor assistant. When she was younger, she enjoyed roller skating. Shirley enjoyed listening to music and cooking and loved her plants and flowers.
Shirley is survived by her children: Jennifer Kilby, Thomas Kilby, Jr., Linda Townsend and her husband, Leroy, Timothy Kilby and his wife, Kendra, and Samuel Kilby and his wife, Amy; 9 grandchildren: William, Zachary, Amanda, Cameron, Josh, Emily, Jake, Marlee, Tim, Jr.; and 5 great grandchildren: Evie, Nora, Finn, Madison, and Brennen. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kilby, Sr.
Services for Shirley will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.