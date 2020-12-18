HAVRE DE GRACE — Shirley Rose Price, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away peacefully, on December 13, 2020. She was 83. Mrs. Price was born in Conowingo, MD, to Chester Earl Hagen and Lula Mae Preston Hagen. She was the devoted wife of the late Norman William Price, Sr, loving mother of Catherine L. Bloom, (Ronald G.), Sandra L. Lowery (Jerry Wayne, Sr.), Debra Scantick (the late George), Norman William Price, Jr., (Kitty Lee), and David Richard Price, Sr. (Karen Brinegar-Price). Mrs. Price was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Violet “Lena” Knight, and the late Mary Arrison, Lillian “Sis” Gray, Edna Hickman, Marie Ellis, Nancy Brickey, Hazel Griffin Billings, James “Buddy” Hagen and Donnie Hagen. She was predeceased by her grandsons, Norman William Price, III, and James Paul Price . Mrs. Price worked for Harford County Board of Education as a Cafeteria Manager for 30 years, serving Havre de Grace Elementary School and Havre de Grace High School, as well as working at Price’s Seafood. She was a member of the Havre de Grace Elks Lodge, and volunteered with SMILES, and at the Voting Polls. Mrs. Price loved being a housewife and mother as well as playing slots. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tony Scantick, Jerry Wayne Lowery, Jonathan Price, David Price, II, Sgt. Brandon Harvey, and Ruen Baker. Contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Amedysis Hospice Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Online condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.