RISING SUN — Shirley Rae Prewitt (78) passed away on January 30, 2022. Born on May 27, 1943 in Rising Sun, Maryland, she was the beloved daughter of the late Cicero and Thelma Carter.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Rising Sun, Maryland and was a graduate of Rising Sun High School. Class of 1961. Her description in the yearbook was "Shirley possesses her own individual way of giggling". That truly described how fun Shirley was to be around.
Shirley enjoyed working in the yard, desserts of all kind, especially ice cream, and loved spending time with her friends and grandchildren. Her home was known as a popular gathering place for friends old and new. Many a time long term best friends Marion Creswell and Betty Benjamin could be found stopping over for a visit and a laugh. She had a vibrant personality and always had a smile for everyone she encountered. She was a true "people person", which made her a perfect fit for her career in Hospitality. Shirley worked at the old Nottingham Inn, Buck's Restaurant and was awarded "Waitress of the Year" many years in a row while serving at Baker's Restaurant.
Shirley enjoyed traveling with her daughters and took many fun trips to Disney World, London England and South Africa to name a few. Most of all, Shirley was a devoted and loving mother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Shirley is survived by her three daughters: Sherry Van Dalsen and her husband Maarten, Coleen Harkins and her companion Larry Connell and Brandi Prewitt and her companion Daniel Morgan; two grandchildren: Jack Van Dalsen and Camyrn Harkins; three brothers: Cortley Carter and his wife Dorothy, George Carter and his wife Mildred and Robert Carter and his wife Maria; former husband, Herbert Prewitt.
Services will be held privately. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Prewitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.