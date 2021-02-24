COLORA — Shirley Mae Miller, 83 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at home. Born December 16, 1937 in Peach Bottom, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and May Salman Tollinger.
Mrs. Miller was a member of the Gateway Baptist Church of Rising Sun, MD, and formerly employed by the former Chrysler Corporation of Newark, DE.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her son, George Miller of Colora, MD; daughter, Norma Miller of Colora, MD; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dale Miller; son, Ricky A. Miller; and grandson, Anthony Miller.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 11 AM, at the West Nottingham Cemetery of Colora, MD. Pastor David Landers of the Gateway Baptist Church of Rising Sun, MD, will officiate.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.