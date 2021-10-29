ELKTON — Shirley M. Husfelt, 84 of Elkton, MD passed away on October 25, 2021 in Christian Care-Union Hospital.
Shirley was born on January 22, 1937, daughter of the late Alfred Aiken and Viola Bailey. She was raised in Earleville where she was a 1956 graduate of Cecilton High School. Shirley was a lifetime resident of Cecil County working as a housekeeper. She was a member of the Millington VFW Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed traveling and talking to family and friends.
Along with her parents and step-father, Henry 'Ike' Duff, she was preceded by brothers, Ernest, Jimmy, Henry and George Duff.
Shirley is survived by her son, John Thomas Husfelt of Elkton; brothers, Clyde Aiken of Elkton and Howard Duff of Earleville; sisters Barbara Stevenson of Perryville and Mary Ellen Edwards of Chesapeake City and a granddaughter.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 2 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Earleville, MD.
