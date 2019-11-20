SWANSBORO, NC —Shirley McCarty died unexpectedly and peacefully on October 31, 2019 at age 62. She was the beloved wife of David McCarty. She is survived by her three daughters: Jennifer Owens, Melissa Fleming and Allison Ocampo, 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Shirley is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Matthews. She is also survived by her father, William Matthews; her brother, Bill (Sandy); sister Ruth Horning (Dale); and brother Bobby; and five nieces and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 24 Cameron Rd, North East, MD on November 23, 2019 at 12:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s name can be given to Bethel Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 617, North East, MD. 21901.
