ELKTON — Shirley Ann O’Neal, 66 of Elkton, MD passed away on February 3, 2021 in Christiana Care, Union Hospital.
Shirley was born on December 27, 1954, daughter of the late Hilding Arthur Haley and Vera Rosa Price Haley. She was raised in Warwick and was a 1973 graduate of Middletown High School. In 1976 she married George, and they raised their family in the Chesapeake City-Earleville area. Shirley was the Warehouse Manager for Popular Greeting Card Company, Elkton for over 20 years. She also worked as a nanny and housekeeper.
She was a lifelong seamstress and crafter, leaving many “made with love” memories behind. She will always be remembered for her joyful laugh, sense of humor and caring nature. When visiting, she always made sure we left well-fed and with lots of hugs. She will truly be missed.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charles A. Haley and Michael P. Haley.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 45 years, George ‘Smokey’ O’Neal; children, Kenneth W. Haley (Shannon) and Stephanie Lynn O’Neal all of Elkton; sisters, Karen J. Haley of Elkton and Margaret Marcum (Chuck) of Cecilton; a brother, John E. Haley (Renee) of Marydel; a granddaughter, Jessica Morgan Haley and great-granddaughter, Veralee Josephine Haley.
A Celebration of Life will be held once the COVID Restrictions pass.
Donations may be offered to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
