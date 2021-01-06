NORTH EAST, MD — Shirley Ann Green, age 94, of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020. Born in Providence, MD, on December 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John and Sara Ramsden Henderson.
A homemaker, Mrs. Green retired as a secretary from Bay Boat Works, Inc., North East. She loved spending time with her children and relatives, especially her sister, Nancy. Mrs. Green enjoyed fishing and traveling to the Outer Banks and to Florida. She was known for her love of animals and enjoyed taking care of the neighborhood cats, ducks and squirrels.
Survivors include her children, Donald Green and wife, Mary, and Sally Green and companion, Kahau Morrison, all of North East, MD; sister, Nancy Smith, Clifton Heights, PA; nephews, Steve Henderson and wife, Paula, and family, and Barry Smith and wife, Fran, and family; and niece, Vicki Bivens and husband, Gary, and family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert M. Green; and brother, Jack Henderson.
Funeral service with interment in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus W. Thorn, Jr., Foundation, or American Animal Hospital Association, or Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research, Inc., in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
