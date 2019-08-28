ELKTON, MD — Shirley Ann Barrett, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Born in Raleigh, NC, on March 6, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ulysses and Nellie Eroden Yates.
Mrs. Barrett was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and was a devoted member of her church.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jack Barrett; children, Michael Barrett, Ronald Barrett (Patti), Mark Barrett, and Beth Bailey (Kevin), all of Elkton, MD; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barrett was preceded in death by her brothers, Ulysses, Arnold, Jack, and John Yates.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
Flowers are welcome; however, contributions may be made to Endeavor Church, in care of the above address.
