TEMPLE, PA — Sheryl L. Bromwell, 69, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away in the care of Reading Hospital on Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was the loving wife of Glenn A. Bromwell, and shared a happy marriage of over 48 years.
Born in Connellsville, PA, to the late Ralph and Betty (Curran) Shaffer, Sheryl graduated from Connellsville High School before enrolling in the Appalachian Bible Institute. It was there she met her husband. She taught preschool and kindergarten in New Freedom, PA, and later worked as a librarian for Elkton Christian School, but most people would recall her waitressing at the Golden Corral of Elkton. Sheryl was vivacious and always had a kind, encouraging word. She treasured her grandchildren, and loved watching cartoons with them.
Sheryl attended Victory Baptist Church.
Left to treasure her memory is her husband, Glenn; their sons, Paul T. (Bethany) of Temple, PA, and Daniel J. of Elkton, MD; and grandchildren Alexis, Gavin, and Benjamin, all of Temple, PA. Sheryl is also survived by her siblings Connie Kurtz of Mt. Pleasant, PA, and Ron Shaffer of Columbus, OH, and her mother-in-law, Mary Bromwell of Westminster, MD. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her twin sister, Teresa Kasiewicz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to help defer funeral costs. Checks may be payable to Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc, and mailed 5153 Kutztown Rd, Temple PA 19560. Please write Sheryl's name on the memo line.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 1059 Victory Cir, Reading, PA 19605, with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Friends and family may gather at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
