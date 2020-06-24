ELKTON — Sherry Lynn Moore, 53 of Elkton, MD, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Elkton she was born on February 6, 1967, the daughter of the late Louise A., Jr. and Shirley Fay (Day) Moore.

Sherry had formerly worked as a cook at the Tap Room, Chesapeake City, MD.

She is survived by a son: Raymond Cornett, Jr. and a daughter: Doris Faye Garnett both of Elkton, MD; and three brothers: Louis A. Moore, III, Ernest D. Moore and Richard N. Moore all of Elkton, MD. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Kyree, Lillian and Tyler.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.