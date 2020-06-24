ELKTON — Sherry Lynn Moore, 53 of Elkton, MD, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Elkton she was born on February 6, 1967, the daughter of the late Louise A., Jr. and Shirley Fay (Day) Moore.
Sherry had formerly worked as a cook at the Tap Room, Chesapeake City, MD.
She is survived by a son: Raymond Cornett, Jr. and a daughter: Doris Faye Garnett both of Elkton, MD; and three brothers: Louis A. Moore, III, Ernest D. Moore and Richard N. Moore all of Elkton, MD. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Kyree, Lillian and Tyler.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.