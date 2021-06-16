ELKTON — Shelia Lucille Poe, 56 of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 in Charlestown, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD, on October 24, 1964, she was the daughter of Rose Lee (Rhodes) and the late William “Bill” Poe.
Shelia was a joy to her family and was a United Way Child of the Year.
She is survived by her mother: Rose Lee (Rhodes) Poe; sister: Bonita Spengler (Chuck) of Charlestown, MD; uncle: Ronnie Rhodes (Sharon) of North East, MD; nephews: Matt and Chad Spengler; and many cousins, great nieces and nephews.
Shelia was preceded in death by her father: William “Bill” Poe; brothers: Steven Wayne and William Kenneth Poe.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
