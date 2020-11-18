NORTH EAST — Sheila Lynn Wilson, 65, of North East, MD passed away the morning of November 16, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1954 in Baltimore, MD.
Sheila enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Archie Hardy, Jr. and Paula Trimble; her grandchildren: Cara Lerch, Honey Raines, Mark Trimble III, and Marissa Trimble.
A celebration of life will be held at home in lieu of funeral services.
