HAVRE DE GRACE — Sheila Jo Rodia Spicer, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on December 20, 2021. She was 72. Mrs. Spicer was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Ernest Joseph Rodia and Millie Crenshaw Rodia. She was the wife of 27 years to Willard Gwynn Spicer, loving mother of Heather Lee Bawgus, Ryan Stephen Budzinski, Cindy Brown (Billy), Heather Kropp (Mike), and Robert Spicer, grandmother of Bradley Bawgus, Ashley Smith, Presley Engebretson (Corey), Mackenzie Brown, Tyler Kropp, Jaelyn Spicer, and Luke Spicer, and great-grandmother of Liam Smith and Everett Engebretson. She is also survived by cousins, Rosalie Mergler, Stanley Rodia, Ernest Rodia, Angela Rodia, and Carol Privette. Mrs. Spicer was a beautician for many years and never let her Beautician's License go. After working as a beautician, she worked for Multiview Cable and then for Comcast until she retired. Mrs. Spicer loved gardening and cooking. She was an animal and bird lover. She attended Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Spicer also leaves behind her dog, Chloe. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 201, from 6-8 PM, at Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 West Christine Road, Nottingham, PA 19362, and on Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 10AM until 11 AM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
