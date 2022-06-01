NORTH EAST — Shayna Leighann Armstrong, 28 of North East, MD, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the Christiana Care-Accent Care, Newark, DE.
She was born in Newark, DE, on October 8, 1993.
Shayna was a member of the Bay Side Community Network, who enjoyed going to Wal Mart, Wa Wa, shopping, music, dancing and people watching! She never met a stranger. She loved everyone!
Survived by her mother: Theresa (Sten) Smith (John, Jr.); father: John Eric Armstrong, New Castle, DE; sister: Aleysha Erin Armstrong of North East, MD; brother: Jacob Maxwell Armstrong of both North East, MD; maternal grandmother: Elizabeth Mackey Sten of North East, MD; paternal grandmother: Linda Marrow of New Castle, DE; paternal grandfather: Jack Armstrong (Susan) of Middletown, DE; paternal great grandmother: Olive Armstrong of Delaware City, DE; uncles: Nathan Allen Sten (Krissy) of North East, MD, Curtis John Sten (Holly) of Hume, VA, David Hal Sten (Renee') of North East, MD, Joshua Armstrong of Middletown, DE; aunt: Melissa Armstrong of Elkton, MD; also survived by several cousins.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow services North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
