SELBYVILLE, DE — Shawn Michael Dolina formally of Chesapeake City, Maryland age 31, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 in a car accident near his home in Selbyville, Delaware. Shawn was born on January 26, 1990 in Wilmington, DE to Daniel Dolina and Jennifer Cavanaugh.
Shawn truly lived his life on his own terms, a free spirit who used his heart as his compass.
Shawn is survived by his mother, Jennifer Cavanaugh; father, Daniel Dolina; brother, Kyle; sister, Samantha; grandfather, Gordon Cavanaugh; grandmother, Phyllis Cavanaugh; uncle, Chris Cavanaugh; cousins, Legacey and Elizabeth Cavanaugh; great-grandmother, PV Menear; great aunt, Beth Cavanaugh. Shawn is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Lee Menear.
Services for Shawn will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate books inscribed in the memory of Shawn Michael Dolina to your local library. To send online condolences or to see the full obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com
