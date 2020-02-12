ELKTON, MD — Shawn Anthony Woods, age 29, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Elkton on December 13, 1990, he was the son of Edward F., Jr., and Laura Crouse Woods, Elkton, MD.

Mr. Woods refinished furniture and enjoyed woodworking. A good friend to all, he loved being with his family and friends. He was always willing to help anyone in need and enjoyed listening to music and going to Delaware Park.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his brother, Edward F. Woods, III, Elkton, MD; sister, Tiffany R. Woods, Fork, SC; Carl and Gloria York; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mr. Woods was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Tom and Joanne Crouse; and paternal grandparents, Edward, Sr., and Kathleen Woods.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.

