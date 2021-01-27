ELKTON — Sharyn Rose Nesnow, age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, January 23, 2021 after a long battle with PEComa cancer.
Born in Gloversville, NY on November 8, 1945, she was a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Swears) Allcock.
Sharyn received her BA in English from St. Lawrence University. She made her career as a realtor and retired after 36 years from Patterson Schwartz Real Estate in Newark. Active in her community, Sharyn volunteered at Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services as a member of the Board of Directors and at Community Mediation Upper Shore where she trained volunteers on mediation, performed mediations and also served on the Board of Directors. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and the Red Hat Society and was a garden tour guide at Winterthur Museum.
Sharyn was full of life, generous and very active. She enjoyed horseback riding, tennis, windsurfing, playing bridge, reading, attending plays and musicals, listening to music and singing. Sharyn was adventurous and loved new experiences. She traveled across six continents and loved spending time at the beach. She often entertained and enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sharyn will be remembered for her zest for life and her remarkable ability to bring people together.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Claudia Goodfellow and Janice Grunenthal. Sharyn leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years, Michael L. Nesnow; sons, Geoffrey Nesnow (Ilka) and David Nesnow (Lori); and grandchildren, Owen, Evan, and Adelaide Nesnow.
A memorial service celebrating Sharyn’s life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Mediation Upper Shore by visiting cmusmediation.org/donate or Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services by visiting upperbay.org/make-a-difference.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.