PORT DEPOSIT — Sharon Youlinda Ercole, 59 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born August 31, 1963 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter Aquilla Rorrer Taylor and the late Donald Taylor.
Sharon was a loving mother and a devoted wife of 44 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Vincenzo Ercole; son, Amedeo Ercole; brothers, Donald F. Taylor, Tony A. Taylor, Jason S. Taylor; and sister, Tammy C. McHone.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
