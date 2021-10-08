NORTH EAST — Selina Biles Trainer, 86 of North East, MD, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Trainer is predeceased by her parents, E. Beatrice Biles Corcoran, George Edward Biles and her sister, Emily Biles Sullivan.
She graduated from West Catholic High School, Philadelphia, PA. After moving to Cecil County with her parents, she enrolled in Goldey Beacom College to pursue business courses. She was employed by the Cecil County Court House in Elkton, MD, then secured a position with William Evans, Esq. as a legal secretary.
Selina married the love of her life, Thomas Woodward Trainer, III in 1963. During their 58-year marriage they traveled the world, raised a family and owned and operated their family business, McDaniel Yacht Basin in North East, MD where Selina held the position of Vice President. When they weren't working, they spent time in their vacation home in Cape Coral, Florida.
Selina was one of the original founders/charter member of the Ladies Upper Chesapeake Investment Club founded in 1992. She was also a member of the Rotary Club, Ladies Stock Club and a lifetime member of North East River Yacht Club. Selina was a pioneer in the artistic and crafting world, a forerunner with many years of experience decorating and beautifying boats for boat shows. As a renowned artist, much of her time was spent in her home using her artistic abilities to create beautiful oil paintings, stained glass and decoupage pieces. She also enjoyed creating homemade cards and invitations for friends and family. Near and dear to her heart was the "Fab Four Art Group", every Monday she would spend with her best friends doing what she loved, art. Those weekly meetings, culminated into their annual art show at the North East River Yacht Club.
Mrs. Trainer is survived by her loving husband: Thomas Woodward Trainer, III; children: Selina Jamison Lambert (Ted) of Elkton, MD, Bruce Biles Jamison of Aberdeen, MD, Kimberly Price Trainer of Elkton, MD and Thomas Woodward Trainer, IV of Elkton, MD; grandchildren: Andrew Pratt Jamison, Amy Jamison Willey, Zachary Price Trainer (Kaitlynn), Anna Jamison Norman (Daniel) and Julia Beatrice Cimorose; 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 12 noon with Father John Schaeffer officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
Interment will follow services in St. Mary Anne's Cemetery, North East, MD.
