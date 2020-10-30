HAINES CITY, FL — Scott (Scotty) Schmauder, 76, Haines City, FL, formerly of Elkton, MD, died on October 22, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, FL. Scotty was co-owner of Charlestown Motors, Elkton, MD. He is survived by his wife, Hazelanne (Perky) Schmauder, Haines City, FL (formerly of Elkton). Per the family’s request, there will be no service. Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Schmauder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
