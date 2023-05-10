ELKTON — Scott Carl Henry, 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, in hospice care at the home he shared with his wife of 38 years, Karil Jackson Henry. Born in York, PA, on June 28, 1957, he was the son of Roberta Passmore Henry and the late Jack C. Henry. Scott had one older sibling, Jeff C. Henry, who resides in Emigrant, Montana, along with his daughter, Mariah Gale Henry.
Mr. Henry's family moved around the country with the JCPenny company, but landed in Elkton, MD in 1974. He made friends easily, which marked his childhood friendship with Tim and his friendships from Elkton High School; John, Steve, Bill, and Will. Later his friendships grew with his neighbors, and coworkers, Gary, Matt, Karl, Buck and of course his relatives, especially his cousins. It has been said that he was the "favorite" Uncle of his nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many.
Scott had worked as a general contractor. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the US and Canada. He loved friends, family, studying history, especially WWII, and cooking, he referred to himself as the "Cowboy" cook.
Funeral service will be held 11 A.M., Monday, May 15, 2023, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 A.M. Interment will be private.
