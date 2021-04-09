ELKTON, MD — Sarah Louise Broyles, age 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Born in Salem, VA, on December 28, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Courtney F. and Bessie Altice Wirt.
Mrs. Broyles was a devoted homemaker. She was a faithful member of Leeds United Methodist Church for over 35 years, and enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jerry H. Broyles; sons, Jerry H. Broyles (Marty), Elkton, MD, and Michael A. Broyles, Allentown, PA; sister, Diane Kaestner (Frank), Richmond, VA; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
