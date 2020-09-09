ELKTON, MD — Sarah Frances Wright, 83, of Elkton, MD passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Gainesboro, TN on March 27, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ed Thomas and Stella Mahaney Young.
A homemaker, Mrs. Wright loved being with family, enjoyed camping, baking and helping seniors.
Survivors include her son, Wylie “Tom” Wright (Tracy Wright), Elkton, MD, grandson Ethan T. Wright and siblings, Sissy, Wanda, June, Mary, Linda, Danny and Eddie.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband. Eston “Cecil” Wright and siblings, U.L., Alvin, Roger and Bill.
Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton 21921. Visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow the service in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home at the above address.
