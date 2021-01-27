NORTH EAST — Sarah Elizabeth “Betty” Simpers, 86, formerly of North East, MD, passed away peacefully at Caraway Manor on January 25, 2021, with her loving sister Mary by her side. Born in Elkton, MD, on April 12, 1934, she was the daughter of William and Porter Virginia (Husfelt) Fears.
In addition to caring for her family, Betty had many clerical positions over the years. She was employed by APG, Citizen’s Nursing Home, Perryville Bank, Maryland Cork, and Dr. Hensgen. She loved reading, the beach, and spending time with her family and friends. Betty and Bob, her husband of 68 years, impressed everyone on the dance floor, especially with their jitterbug.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her beloved children, Sheree Jean Simpers and Michael Wayne Simpers; and brother, John W. “Jack” Fears.
Betty is survived by her husband, Robert Wayne Simpers, Elkton, MD; son, Robert William Simpers and his wife Kareen of Granville, NY; daughter, Susan Riggs of North East, MD; daughter, Sally LaFontaine and her husband Gary of Elkton, MD; and daughter-in-law Pamela Simpers of Elkton, MD. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; her sister, Mary Virginia Wilson of Baltimore, MD; several nieces and nephews; her very special aunt, Jean Craig of York, PA; and in-laws, Suzann Barker and Linda and Ollie Slicer of Charlestown, MD.
Due to the current COVID environment at this time, a private graveside service will be held for close family and friends at the North East Methodist Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, with COVID restrictions: masks and proper social distancing required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North East High School Scholarship Fund or Caraway Manor Assisted Living PPE Fund in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
We would like to thank the staff at Caraway Manor II and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.