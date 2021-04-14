BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Sarah Elizabeth Brueckner, 36, formerly of North East, Md., passed away on March 23, 2021, at her home in Broomfield, Colo., after a prolonged illness. Sarah worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant and as an Emergency/Operating Room Technician. Sarah enjoyed spending time with her many friends in Colorado, but always looked forward to coming home to Maryland to see her family.
Sarah was incredibly compassionate, loved animals, and had a great sense of humor. She had many hobbies and loved to be outside in the beautiful mountains of Colorado hiking, horse back riding, and fly-fishing. She will be missed greatly by all those that knew her.
Sarah is survived by her mother, Barbara, and father Gerald; brother Matthew and his wife Sommer; brother Andrew and his wife Jessica; niece Rylie and nephew Roman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will be holding a private service and memorial.
