PERRYVILLE — Sarah Ann Miller (Bice), age 75, of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. Sarah was born February 9, 1947 in Soddy Daisy, TN, to the late Charles and Charlotte Bice. Sarah was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Sarah lived in Kennett Square, PA, for many years where she managed a delicatessen and assisted her husband, Kenneth Miller Sr., with Kennett Radio. Sarah also worked at the Concordville Inn of Glenn Mills, PA, prior to retiring to spend more time with her grandchildren. Sarah was an avid bowler, card player, and enjoyed cooking southern food for her family.
Sarah is survived by her son, Jerry Miller, and his wife, Samantha Miller, of North East, MD; daughter-in-law, Lisa Miller, of Aston, PA; grandchildren; sister, Faye Thompson, of Dayton, TN; plus many family members in the Soddy Daisy, TN, and West Jefferson, NC, areas.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Miller, Sr.; son, Kenneth Miller, Jr.; sisters, Anita, Rita, and Cheryl, all from Soddy Daisy, TN.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 10, 2022, 6 PM until 7:30 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Interment will be at a later date in the Miller Family Cemetery of Lansing, NC.
The family encourages those that plan on attending the visitation to follow appropriate safety procedures including wearing a mask.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.