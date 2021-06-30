RISING SUN — Sarah Ann Orr DeAngelis passed away on June 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital due to injuries from an auto accident. A celebration of Life (Memorial Service) for Sarah Ann will be held at 10:00 AM, July 5th, 2021 at Rosebank Methodist Church, Rising Sun, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to “Rosebank UMC” or “Cecil County Young Life” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.