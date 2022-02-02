NORTH EAST, MD — Sara Kimberly Russell, age 60, of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. Born in Galax, VA on June 6, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Irvin L. and Virginia E. Davis Moser.
Mrs. Russell retired as a cafeteria worker for the Cecil County Public Schools and was a secretary for the family businesses J.M. Russell and Sons and Country Trucking. Previously, Mrs. Russell had been a secretary for the Wellwood Restaurant. She enjoyed many things in life such as listening to blue grass, dancing, sewing, going to the beach, boating, and waterskiing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her loving husband of 34 years, Steven Russell; children, Tori McCann, Low Gap, NC, Stephanie Russell and Jodi Russell, both of North East, MD; granddaughter, Harley "Catie"; grandsons, Dallas, Darrell, and Tristen, and a grandson on the way.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Burris.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Bay View Cemetery, North East, MD.
