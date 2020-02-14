FAIR HILL — Sanford G. Bryant, age 82, of Fair Hill, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Sanford was an accomplished Bluegrass musician who greatly enjoyed playing his banjo. He was a naturalist who loved birdwatching and hunting. He was instrumental in reintroducing the American Chestnut tree to the United States. Most importantly, he was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and humanitarian who will be missed by all.

Sanford is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Bryant; daughter, Cynthia Beckman (Michael); and grandchildren, Kara Ann DeMilio and David Michael DeMilio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459

To plant a tree in memory of Sanford Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.