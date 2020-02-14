FAIR HILL — Sanford G. Bryant, age 82, of Fair Hill, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Sanford was an accomplished Bluegrass musician who greatly enjoyed playing his banjo. He was a naturalist who loved birdwatching and hunting. He was instrumental in reintroducing the American Chestnut tree to the United States. Most importantly, he was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and humanitarian who will be missed by all.
Sanford is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Bryant; daughter, Cynthia Beckman (Michael); and grandchildren, Kara Ann DeMilio and David Michael DeMilio.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
