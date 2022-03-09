CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Sandra Susan Scott, age 69, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Born in Elkton on September 12, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Stephen Ash and Henrietta Peterson Gregory.
Mrs. Scott was a retired bus aide for Richard Johnson and Adam Kunda, Chesapeake City, and had also worked at the Chesapeake City Town Hall for many years. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and Church of the Good Shephard. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sewing, crocheting, and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Tommy H. Scott; daughters, Angie Wiseman (Mike), Middletown, DE, and January Vaughan (Drew), Chesapeake City, MD; grandchildren, Jake Vaughan, Brody Vaughan, and Cody Wiseman; and siblings, Steve Ash (Nancy), Elkton, MD, Jackie Ash (Vicky), Galena, MD, and Adelma Bunnell (John), Chester, SC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Ash.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service will begin at 10 AM, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Church of the Good Shepherd, 310 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Augustine Parish, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
