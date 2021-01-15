ASHEVILLE — Sandra Ann Flanagan Longenecker, affectionately known by her family and friends as Sandy, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Hospice Solace Center in Asheville, NC. Born August 25, 1940 in Norwood, PA, she was a daughter of the late William and Margaret Crawford Flanagan. She was a graduate of Newark High School and an alumnus of the University of Delaware. She retired from Dupont and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Newark, DE. Some of Sandy’s enjoyments were horses, watercolor painting and stained glass. She also enjoyed attending art classes, especially ones taught by Geraldine McKeown. Sandy loved traveling and spent her younger years traveling to Europe, Spain, Portugal, and Germany. She was an avid golfer and bowler and played in a golf league where she won many tournaments. She loved her two grandchildren and spent her retired years being “Nanny.” In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret C. Schnatz, Alice L. Aurig, and William H. Flanagan. Surviving are her son, William M. Honey and daughter in-law, Cynthia M. Honey of Weaverville; siblings, Clara Mae Lear of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Marcella Bailey of Westchester, PA, and Mary Ida DiVirgilio of North East, MD; granddaughters, Emily Margaret Honey and Bridget Dawson Honey both of Weaverville, NC. Sandy will be missed by all her family. Services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association or online at www.lung.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
