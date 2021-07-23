ELKTON, MD — Sandra Lynn Weinert, age 44, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a three year courageous battle with cancer on Monday, July 19, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA on May 17, 1977, she was the daughter of Doris G. Gustafson Weinert, Ocean City, NJ, and Karl H. Weinert (Debi), Tavares, FL.
Ms. Weinert was a mixologist in the hospitality industry. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Ms. Weinert was a member of numerous pool leagues and enjoyed crafting and traveling.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her children, Samantha Pillot (Gage), Ocean City, NJ, and Hunter Pillot (Madison), North East, MD; grandchildren, Damien Clifton, and Penelope and Micah Pillot; and siblings, Kris Weinert (Sheilagh), and Tim Weinert (Tiffany), both of Elkton, MD.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, July 26, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., in care of the above address.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.