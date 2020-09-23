NORTH EAST, MD — Sandra Jane Campbell, 71, of North East, MD passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Fort Benning, GA May 9, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Lee and Mildred Smith Brock.
Mrs. Campbell enjoyed being with her family, especially her dog, Pepper, had attended Maranatha Baptist Church and liked to cook and do word searches.
Survivors include her husband of 49 1/2 years, James Anderson Campbell, Jr.; children, Paula Campbell and James Campbell III; grandchildren, Ronald Stewart III, Ashley Brown (Aaron), Brittany Campbell, Morgan Ferrick and Megan Ferrick and great grandchildren, Shyanne, Liam, Bryson, Evelynn, Logan, Ashton, Andrew and Zeke. She is also survived by brothers, Richard and William Brock.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was predeceased by daughter, Patricia Brock, brothers, Billy Gray and Michael Brock and great grandson, Sean.
Funeral services are private
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.