PERRYVILLE — Samuel Rowland Anderson, 84 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born December 18, 1936 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of the late John Percy and Eleanor Shouck Anderson.
Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired Firefighter and Battalion Chief of the Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Department of Aberdeen, MD. He was a past Worshipful Master and Member of the Susquehanna Lodge No. 130, a 32nd degree of Scottish Rite, past President of the Perryville Lions, past Chief of the Perryville Fire Company, past President of the Perryville Fire Company, Life Member with 68 years of dedication to the Perryville Fire Company, Director of the Perryville Fire Company, past Town Commissioner of Perryville, a member of the Harford Cecil Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame, a member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, a member of the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, and a Life Member of the Upper Bay Museum of North East.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn I. Tarbert Anderson of Perryville, MD; son, Samuel R. Anderson, Jr. of Perryville, MD; daughters, Kimberly Marie Anderson Thompson and husband, Rande, and Jacqueline Lee Anderson Sample and husband, Daniel, all of Perryville, MD; nine grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Rita Anderson; brothers, Harold Anderson and Norwood Anderson; and sister, Margaret Elizabeth Anderson Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and/or the Perryville Fire Company in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
