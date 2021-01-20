OXFORD, PA — Samuel Hall Boulden, also known as “Postal” or “Sonny”, of Oxford, PA, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the age of 73. Born in Elkton on December 20, 1947, he was the son of the late John Alexander Boulden and Gloria Yetta Boulden.
Mr. Boulden entered the U.S. Army four days after graduating from Elkton High School in June 1965, arriving in the Republic of Viet Nam in August 1966, as a member of Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, the “Garry Owen” Brigade. After serving his tour of one year, he extended his tour and was wounded and returned to the United States to recuperate. Mr. Boulden returned to duty and volunteered to return to Viet Nam, arriving there again in September of 1968. He completed another tour and extended twice more, returning for discharge in March of 1970.
Mr. Boulden received several decorations from both the U.S. and Vietnamese governments, including a Silver Star, Bronze Stars, and Purple Hearts, of which he said many times that the only one that meant anything to him was his Combat Infantryman’s Badge (CIB).
After his discharge from the U.S. Army, Mr. Boulden became a member of the Viet Nam Veterans MC, where he served as the Mid-Atlantic Regions Secretary and President of the Maryland State Chapter. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 42 years of service. Mr. Boulden was a life member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 703, VFW Post #6027, and an annual member of the American Legion Cecil Post #15. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 4 years, Nancy Holmes Boulden; daughters, April Boulden, Nicalette Gentry (TJ), and Shawna Boulden; grandchildren, Sasha Morgan Lerch, Kincade Morgan Bair, Mason Cody Gentry, Weston Cohen Gentry, and Addyson Erin Gentry; sister, Margie Presto (Bill), Woodruff, SC; and nephew, Michael Lively, Woodruff, SC.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Interment with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Doberman Rescue Foundation at the website www.dobe.net.
