PERRYVILLE — Samuel “Sid” Cecil Thompson Jr. died August 25, 2020 at the Citizens Nursing Home in Havre de Grace, MD. He was 90 years old.
Born March 8, 1930 in Perryville, MD, he was the son of the late Samuel Cecil Thompson Sr. and Ruth Ellen (Bines) Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Betty Jane (Moore) Thompson; their son, Gary W. Thompson and five sisters: Audrey Harrison, Mary Fotiadis, Esther McCarthy, Earlene Bailey and Ellen Sumpter.
Sid was a graduate of the Perryville High School in Perryville, MD. He attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE. He married Betty on November 26, 1949 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Perryville; they made their home of more than six decades in Perryville, MD. Sid worked in the Ballistics Research Laboratory at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, retiring in the late 1970s. He then worked at the Owens Fish Market and the Owens Marina in Perryville until the early 1990s.
Sid was a member of the Perryville Lions Club, holding several offices to include past president, treasurer and secretary. He served as a Lions Clubs International District Governor for District 22-B from 1986 until 1987. He served on the board of trustees for the Wilmer Eye Institute. As a member of the Lions Club, he and Betty traveled throughout North America and to China to attend a plethora functions. He could often be found helping with numerous projects throughout the community.
Sid was a member of the First Baptist Church of Perryville, MD. He was an avid waterfowl hunter, fisherman and golfer, as well as a talented woodworker and craftsman. His love of carpentry was passed down to his children and grandchildren. Sid was well known for his quick wit and infectious smile. He especially enjoyed hosting functions with Betty for family and friends at their Susquehanna River-front pavilion.
Sid is survived by his son Samuel “Rande” Thompson and his wife, Kim; his son Edward A. Thompson and his wife, Sharon; his son, Jeffrey W. Thompson; his daughter, Jane F. DeCourcey and her husband Jim; and his daughter-in-law Debbie Thompson. Sid is also survived by six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services to be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1pm at the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, 21 Craigtown Road, Port Deposit, MD. State mandates for Covid-19 will be observed. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, Perryville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sid’s name to: The Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Development Office, 600 N. Wolfe Street, Wilmer 112, Baltimore MD. 21287 (www.hopkinsmedicine.org/wilmer) or The “Continue the Dream Fund” at the First Baptist Church of Perryville, 4800 Pulaski Hwy, Perryville, MD 21903.
