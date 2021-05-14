NORTHEAST — Samantha Damron, 47, peacefully passed away on April 2nd, 2021 in Northeast, MD.
Samantha was born October 3rd, 1973 to Beatrice McReynolds and the late Edgar Damron.
She is survived by lifelong partner Melvin Griffin, beloved daughter Daejia Griffin, mother and stepfather Beatrice and Ronald McReynolds, grandchildren Leana and Michael Bowers, sisters Tateum (Hitchcock) LeVan, Julie Wilmont, Lecia Roberts, brothers Shane Damron and Ronnie McReynolds, nieces Amelie, Esme, nephew George lll, aunts Anita Mahoney and Lisa Damron, goddaughter Nicole Smith, stepmother Carol Damron.
Samantha has joined her guardian angels Cora and George Griffin (in laws) and father Edgar.
The love Samantha had for her family and friends was fierce and unconditional. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family. Her spirit is felt everyday with her loved ones.
Please join us for Samantha’s celebration of life, held on Saturday, May 29th from 12-4pm at The Nauti Goose in Northeast, MD.
