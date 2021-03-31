ELKTON — Gilbert Samuel “Sam” Reynolds, Jr. of Elkton, Md., formerly of Middletown, Del., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the age of 72.
He was born on September 5, 1948. In his younger days, many knew Sam as “Skeeter”. He was the eldest son of the late Gilbert (Sr.) & Effie Reynolds. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1966. He was a military veteran, serving in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970, when he was honorably discharged. Sam worked in the food industry for most of his adult life, most recently at Martin’s Food in Rising Sun, MD.
Sam enjoyed listening to classic rock, and sports at all levels. He was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Carolina Tar Heels. He attended Middletown High School football games for decades. He played softball for several years in multiple local leagues. He coached youth baseball & softball. Later in life, he would often watch youth ball games at the Elkton Little League complex. He enjoyed going out for breakfast with his closest friends.
Sam was a devoted friend, father, brother & grandfather who would help in any way that he could. As a grandfather, he could always be counted on as an emergency sitter, for Sunday morning Dunkin deliveries, and attendance at every softball game and every milestone possible.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Dilling in 2000.
He is survived by his son, Mark Achuff (Tammy) and one granddaughter, Kendall, who he loved dearly and devoted as much time to as possible. He is also survived by his brother, Greg Reynolds, and sisters Lynn Craig (Kelvin) and Dawn Reynolds.
Funeral services will be private. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
