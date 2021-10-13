CONOWINGO — On Sunday, October 10, 2021, Salvatore "Sarge" Anello, age 85 of Conowingo. Sarge was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps serving our country during the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam Conflict, and Operation Desert Storm. Mr. Anello also served as an ordained minister for 30 years and was the Director of Education for the YMCA Before and After Program with Conowingo Elementary.
He was predeceased by his wife Florence Anello, and survived by: his son Russell Anello, daughter Michele Sharp and her husband Kevin, very special and close friend Deb Cook and husband Eric, daughter Windy Lamoreaux and husband Louis, and daughter Rochelle Anello. Also survived by several grandchildren.
A receiving of friends will be held on Friday, October 15 from 4:00 to 6:00 at Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rocks Spring Road, Conowingo, MD 21918 where a funeral service will be held at 6:00. Interment to take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20006-3517. Memory Tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
