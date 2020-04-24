ELKTON, MD — Sally Jackson Harvey, age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Salisbury, MD, on June 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. “Chink” and Elsie “Louise” Holt Jackson.
Ms. Harvey retired from the Cecil County Department of Social Services as an administrative assistant. She loved animals and enjoyed watching television and reading magazines.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Harvey (Sally), Elkton, MD, and Tom Harvey (Lisa), Rising Sun, MD; siblings, Andrea L. O’Neal (Dick), Elkton, MD, Deborah L. Avampato (Joe), Havre de Grace, MD, and Charles C. Jackson, Jr. (Ginny), North East, MD; 5 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment in Elkton Cemetery will be private.
