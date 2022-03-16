ELKTON — Ryan Tyler Cochran, 32 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Born in Newark, DE, on January 9, 1990, he was the son of Carl Cochran, Jr. and Kimberly (Ellison) Cochran.
Ryan worked as a Recovery Specialist for the Rockford Center, Newark, DE. He was a musician at heart who enjoyed playing his guitar and writing songs. He was a science buff that loved to learn and laugh. Ryan enjoyed helping others, being with his family, friends and had a love for animals.
He is survived by his father: Carl Cochran, Jr. (Shannon Warfel); mother: Kimberly (Ellison) Cochran; sister: Haiden Cochran; niece: Devin Dominick; companion: Samantha Vega; maternal grandmother: Donna Peterson; paternal grandmother: Phyllis Scarborough; paternal grandfather: Carl R. Cochran, Sr.; aunt: Kelly Ellison; uncle: Shawn Stauffer, Sr. (Rachel) and cousins.
Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Jimmy Ellison of Elkton, MD.
Funeral service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A.,127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
